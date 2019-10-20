I agree with the Oct. 7 letter to the editor "Local theater group needs support, too."
Madison is fortunate to have a good number of quality community theaters that do a wide range of productions from Broadway musicals to new and innovative theater. In addition to community theaters, Madison is also home to several professional musical theaters in Madison.
Capital City Theater brings in professional actors, directors and artists from New York, Chicago and wherever needed to put on exceptional musical productions. They also bring in Broadway actors to conduct master classes for their musical theater education conservatory.
Along with the lively community theater population in Madison, let’s not forget Madison’s professional musical theaters. Capital City Theater welcomes your support and love as well.
Barry Abrams, Madison