Even before this last deafening game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, I have had a problem with the loud music during every lull in the action.

I don't believe that loud music "fills in" breaks in the game for the fans. We have a great band. Let them replace a DJ whose music does not appeal to everyone with some traditional Badgers tunes.

Accordingly, I have a novel idea to find a way to fill the time during non-action at Badgers football games. This may sound crazy, but how about no music? This would allow fans to be able to discuss the previous play, second-guess coaching decisions, critique the apparent game plan, propose the upcoming play or chat with the person sitting next to them?

Dan Johnson, Middleton