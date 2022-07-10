Museum handled defacement poorly -- Sally Lee

When I read the July 1 article about the defacing of Lilada Gee’s work at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, I was appalled at how the staff of the museum handled the situation.

The mother of the children who defaced the art should have been arrested and charged with vandalism and theft. There should be consequences for such abhorrent behavior. It was an insult for museum staff to call Gee to try to deescalate the situation. The call should have never been made.

Questions need to be answered about the why no one intervened when the art was being vandalized. Why was it not better supervised? How can no one check on it in over 40 minutes? Why was the simple precaution of signs indicating not to touch the art work not put in place when the piece or any other piece was installed?

Was this some sort of retribution against Gee for her complaint about her previous treatment at the museum?

Shame on the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art.

Sally Lee, Monona