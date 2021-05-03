Murphy to blame for Packers mess -- Mick Maier

It is unfair to blame quarterback Aaron Rogers' displeasure with the Green Bay Packers on Brian Gutekunst, the Packers' young general manager.
Under the arrangement that Packers President Mark Murphy set up, "Gutey" does not have the authority that Ted Thompson or Ron Wolf had. Gutekunst, Director of Football Operations Russ Ball and head coach Matt LaFleur all report to Mark Murphy, the Packers' president and CEO. Murphy is the man responsible for putting it all together and making it work. He's the man responsible for the overall health of the organization.
You can be sure that Murphy was well aware of Gutekunst's intention to draft a quarterback if things broke right in the draft. It may well have been his idea. And he would have known that Rodgers would react negatively to such a move just as Brett Favre had when Thompson drafted Rodgers. It was Murphy's responsibility, as the Packers' president, to try to alert their aging superstar to the possibilities with a diplomatic heads-up. And it is Murphy who is responsible for the mess the Packers are in now.
Mick Maier, Middleton