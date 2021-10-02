Mural sends wrong message to kids -- Reid Goldberg

In response to the discovery of racist flyers in the summer of 2020, a mural has been constructed at the intersection of Monroe and Harrison Street in Madison.
The mural depicts children of color who are lined up in front of a vending machine, which dispenses only some of the worst aspects of reality: poverty, prison, police brutality and poor education, to name a few.
Though beautifully constructed and illustrated, this mural communicates a problematic message to our youth. It highlights the idea that based on skin color, you’re either destined to thrive or to fail. No matter what. It evokes a sense of futility and pessimism that can be found all too frequently in discussions of race.
In a day and age in which hyper-polarization surrounding identity and ideology is the name of the game, I can’t think of a more effective way to paint a portrait, no pun intended, that aims to convince children of color that their futures contain nothing but pain, suffering and hopelessness.
Here’s a radical idea: Might we better serve society’s young people by communicating messages of inspiration, encouragement and confidence? Propagating the idea of a perpetually hopeless future will do no one any good.
Reid Goldberg, Madison