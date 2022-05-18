Mural is an oasis of beauty in Madison -- Janice Durand

Driving east on East Washington Avenue in Madison on Friday I was stunned to see a gorgeous apparition slide by me as I moved in traffic -- a mélange of lovely colors and playful elegant shapes painted on the facade of the new apartment building on the old site of Ella's Deli .

Thank you to the artist, Bill Rebholz, and the developers who most generously have given us this gift, an oasis of beauty and imagination among the scores of faceless new buildings going up all over the city.