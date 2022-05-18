 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Mural is an oasis of beauty in Madison -- Janice Durand

Ella Apartments mural

Work on a mural on the front of Ella Apartments, 2860 E. Washington Ave., entered its third week on Sunday. Artists Bill Rebholz and Eddie Perrote expect to be done with the project on the site of the former Ella's Deli by Memorial Day Weekend. It will become the city's largest mural and was commissioned by New Year Investments, the developer of the 135-unit apartment building.

 BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL

Driving east on East Washington Avenue in Madison on Friday I was stunned to see a gorgeous apparition slide by me as I moved in traffic -- a mélange of lovely colors and playful elegant shapes painted on the facade of the new apartment building on the old site of Ella's Deli.

Thank you to the artist, Bill Rebholz, and the developers who most generously have given us this gift, an oasis of beauty and imagination among the scores of faceless new buildings going up all over the city.

Janice Durand, Madison

