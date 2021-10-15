Mural illustrates real experience -- Phillip Gathright

The letter in Wednesday's newspaper "Monroe St. mural divides people" claimed a new Near West Side mural is "hate art" because it only depicts one white person in a position of authority.
The supposedly anti-racist mural recently unveiled on Monroe Street is a cartoonish expressi…
One wonders how else a mural about the minority experience in the United States could have portrayed a white person or people? The letter writer should be thanking the artist for her restraint.
Phillip Gathright, Madison