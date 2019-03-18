I was asked the other day who had my support in the upcoming race for Milton School Board. Without hesitation, I said I’m voting for Rick Mullen.
The public and I have had ample opportunities the past few weeks to analyze the aims and objectives of the candidates in the upcoming Milton School Board election. Mullen’s honest and practical approach sets him apart from the other candidates. He shows great concern for the overall stability of the district and the role of an efficient, visionary school board. His willingness to listen to people's concerns is commendable.
Mullen is the best candidate for Milton School Board. He listens carefully and asks questions that cut to the heart of issues. He does his research, including visiting with others to understand firsthand the impact of a decision. This approach will produce fair, intelligent and solid decisions for the district.
Mullen will apply his strong character and ethics to see that all students, teachers and staff are treated respectfully and equitably. He will bring his vision, expertise and dedication to the Milton Board of Education.
On April 2, please vote Mullen for Milton School Board.
Wilson Leong, Milton