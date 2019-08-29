Madison School Board member Ali Muldrow offered a tepid apology for conflating Madison law enforcement personnel with Nazis.
It is good that she apologized. But in a time when teachers are fired for using inappropriate racial language, even to teach about it, a person with views as extreme as Muldrow's should have no place on our School Board.
A person in her position has an ideal opportunity to bring people together. She repeatedly drives people apart.
She should resign.
Patricia S. Rogeberg, Madison