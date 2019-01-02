I am a native of Madison now teaching first grade on the south side of Chicago, and I am writing to endorse Madison School Board candidate Ali Muldrow with my entire heart.
She is the reason I decided to become a teacher, and to this day she has been one of the most influential educators who has ever touched my life. In the fall of 2010, I walked into Muldrow's spoken word class at East High School. Her quiet but powerful presence intimidated me at first.
Soon I learned that feeling was not intimidation but rather knowing someone was really there to see me, to hear me and to push me to value each and every part of myself. That class became my home that year, and my words felt important.
Muldrow is a living model of what it means to live and teach with intention, care, grace and love. She called me a poet and made me believe I could make a difference. I believe my life was changed for the better by Muldrow, and I believe the city of Madison would be lucky to have her as a School Board member.
Emily Heck, Chicago