The Democratic sheriff and prosecutor of Fulton County, Georgia, forced former President Donald Trump to endure the humiliation of posing for a mugshot -- even though Trump may be the most famous and recognizable person in the United States.

Democratic officials wanted to play up their arrest of Trump for maximum political gain in the 2024 election. Trump’s mugshot instantly became one of the most famous photographs in American history as it went viral all over the world.

The 45th president did not back down from the photo and used it as the occasion for his grand return to X -- the app formerly known as Twitter.

Trump posted the photo along with the rallying cry “Never Surrender” to his followers.

Trump blasted the mugshot and booking as an act of political intimidation and humiliation perpetrated against him by the Democrats. “All of these corrupt Democrat attempts will fail,” Trump stated. “It is a dangerous effort by the ruling class to suppress the choice of the people. It is un-American and wrong."

Sallie Helmer, Ripon