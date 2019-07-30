President Donald Trump declared victory after Robert Mueller’s testimony last week. He continues to make claims the entire investigation was a witch hunt perpetrated by the Democrats.
I do not believe the following things found in the Mueller report and revealed in his testimony amount to a victory.
The American public found out that the Russians engaged in serious efforts to ensure Trump won the election. We also found out that members of the Trump team met with Russians on several occasions to discuss the election and curry favor and then lied about it. If that does not trouble you, our democracy is in serious trouble.
We also found out the president obstructed the investigation and tried to put an end to it. In addition, when asked about his actions in written answers to the Mueller team, Trump wasn't truthful. If that does not trouble you, our democratic institutions are in serious trouble.
How has the Republican Party responded? They have done everything possible to ignore these egregious attacks on our democracy. They ignore facts and perpetrate the notion this whole thing is a hoax while the Russians continue to attack our democratic institutions.
Richard Brouillard, Waterloo