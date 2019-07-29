I’m tired of all the partisan narratives about Robert Mueller’s testimony before Congress that do little to discern what his role was or should be.
The hearing was not about Mueller coming in at the 11th hour to present an unmistakable argument for truth, justice and the American way of life. He correctly refused to make himself the story. He understood that wasn't part of his role as special prosecutor.
Instead, he presented the legal reality of his findings and conclusions while defining the threats that remain before us. He left it to us to decide what is selfish or selfless, what is truth and what is hyperbole, what is morally and ethically right or wrong, and what is the standard we wish to set for ourselves as the norm for personal behavior. Mueller remained true to his charge and lived within the rules and principles required of special prosecutors.
He rightfully left it to Congress and the American electorate to decide the next right thing to do. God granted each of us our own free will, and Mueller’s job was not to take that right away and be the one to lead us to the promised land.
Michael Gourlie, Madison