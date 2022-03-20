Mueller report found real wrong-doing -- John Robinson

Wednesday's letter to the editor "Mueller cost more than Gableman" referenced the Mueller Report, comparing the amount of money spent on it verses the money spend on former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman's investigation into the 2020 election in Wisconsin.
The thing is, Gableman found no truth. He just wasted taxpayer money. Robert Mueller's investigation, on the other hand, led to 37 indictments, 7 guilty pleas or convictions and compelling evidence that the president obstructed justice on multiple occasions.
John Robinson, Madison