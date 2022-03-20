 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Mueller report found real wrong-doing -- John Robinson

  • 0

Wednesday's letter to the editor "Mueller cost more than Gableman" referenced the Mueller Report, comparing the amount of money spent on it verses the money spend on former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman's investigation into the 2020 election in Wisconsin.

The thing is, Gableman found no truth. He just wasted taxpayer money. Robert Mueller's investigation, on the other hand, led to 37 indictments, 7 guilty pleas or convictions and compelling evidence that the president obstructed justice on multiple occasions.

John Robinson, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics