Mueller report didn't exonerate Trump — Mark Quinn

In response to the Jan. 28 letter to the editor "Democrats' case isn't open and shut," it’s apparent that President Donald Trump’s supporters assume the Mueller report was a failed attempt by the Democrats to find Trump guilty in legal and political wrongdoing, and that the impeachment proceedings are another Democratic Party strikeout.

It needs to be understood that the Mueller report did not exonerate the president of any misconduct. The report cited 10 examples of possible obstruction of justice. But the special counsel believed it inappropriate to indict a sitting president. He left Trump's fate up to Congress and its impeachment proceedings. Mueller did, however, indict several with close ties to the Trump presidential campaign and to his administration.

As to the claim that the House Democrats did not complete their job in the House by not subpoenaing John Bolton and others, President Trump would have fought these. His team would have litigated them in court for years. Also, President Trump has already attempted to thwart elections and is considered a danger to continue to do that. He has asked for foreign assistance for his political gain in the past. He may again.

Mark Quinn, Madison

Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0