It is important that Robert Mueller’s investigation be allowed to continue. The president's call to shut down the investigation last week was not appropriate.
The investigation is not a so-called "witch hunt." It is a thorough investigation by the brave men and women of the FBI and the Justice Department into the extent of foreign interference in our democracy by a hostile power, Russia, and perhaps others.
National security is at risk if we do not allow the investigation to be completed. Shutting down the investigation will only embolden Russian President Vladimir Putin to further attack America.
Steve Zahn, Madison