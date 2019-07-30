In Ancient Greece, a king named Sisyphus was punished for his self-aggrandizing craftiness and deceitfulness. He had to roll a large rock up a steep hill, only for it to roll back down when it neared the top. He repeated this for eternity.
For over two years (it only seems like eternity), leaders of the Democratic Party have repeatedly suggested they have incontrovertible evidence that President Donald Trump and members of his campaign and administration colluded with Russians to win the 2016 election.
They've rolled an unprecedentedly large and incredibly expensive investigation rock. They've rolled a 450-page report rock, and they’ve rolled the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees hearings rock, featuring the lead investigator and author of the report. A complaint media has assisted with much of this.
Tragically, it’s the same rock with the same results over and over and over again. Undaunted, it appears they’ll continue this Sisyphean task while the rest of mankind wonders whether they should consider doing something other than rock rolling.
David J. Rizzo, Fitchburg