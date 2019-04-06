The average person knows that Donald Trump committed obstruction of justice when he fired FBI chief James Comey.
Robert Mueller knows that, too. So why did he pass the buck to Attorney General William Barr. And why is a special counsel not legally required to give a copy of a report to the House Judiciary Committee, and prepare a four-page summary for the media, so that we can get the gist of it from the horse's mouth instead of the other end of the horse?
Mueller has aided and abetted Donald Trump, so we'll have four more years of him. Mueller knew Barr would repress and redact his report.
At least if we become a banana republic, we should get more bananas. President Trump is an inflatable, small-time con artist, and the media has inflated him to where we should see him this year in Macy's Thanksgiving parade.
Or maybe Beto O'Rourke will save us all.
Yes, we have no bananas today.
John Morgan, Madison