Moving Wonder Bar shouldn't be hard -- C. Kevin Kuzdas

Moving and relocating The Wonder Bar in Madison should not be that big of a problem. It could be moved to the East Lakeside Street site of the soon to be closed VFW post, or more appropriately to Dane County and city of Madison property fronting John Nolen Drive at the Exposition Center, Olin Park or the newly purchased Wisconsin Medical Center property.

The county and city property fronting John Nolen Drive is largely a wide open mowed grass area that nobody actually uses. It's hot, dry, and has no shade: No trees, no chairs, no picnic benches, no nothing.

Its main function is to provide a scenic vista. Moving The Wonder Bar to John Nolen Drive would give visitors to Madison a much better vista: a wonderful glimpse of Madison history before crossing the causeway and arriving Downtown.

There is ample precedence for doing this, since the Gates of Heaven Synagogue was moved from private property to James Madison Park in the early 1970s.

C. Kevin Kuzdas, Middleton