Moving primary hurt student voters -- Richard Russell

The article "Lawsuit aims to ease rules limiting Wisconsin college voters," about the roadblocks Wisconsin has thrown in the path of college students wanting to vote, was disturbing. But there was even more that it missed. Primary elections used to be held in September, early in the semester, when students could use the opportunity not only to vote but to register. This allowed them to avoid longer lines during the general election in November.

But the Legislature moved primary elections back to August, when students aren't in college and, if they register at all, do so at their home addresses. Many are working summer jobs or on vacation or doing internships and not living in either location, so they just don't vote at all.

The ostensible reason for moving the date was to send absentee ballots to troops abroad and have them returned in time for the general election in November. But the U.S. government knows exactly where those troops are — precisely where they told them to be — and wouldn't need an extra five weeks to get the job done.

So that wasn't a reason for voter disenfranchisement. That was an excuse.

Richard Russell, Madison