Moving campsite won't fix issues -- Steve Maurice

Madison's mayor admits the situation at Reindahl Park “is not a safe site for anyone, especially the folks who are camping there." So her solution is to spend $2 million to relocate them to a vacant lot in a commercial district near a church for the deaf and a meeting house for people recovering from substance abuse.

What is wrong with this picture?

Perhaps a more prudent strategy for city leaders to implement would be to actually resolve the housing situation for the 40 to 60 individuals living at the encampment and also benefit struggling landlords. With the proposed funds, the city could pay market rent for all the campers for up to three years. It is likely that many property owners would be willing to step up to assist individuals struggling to obtain housing if they knew rent payments were guaranteed.

Then use the balance of the budgeted funds for case management, mental health resources and substance recovery services so the campers transitioning into housing could be self-sufficient before the city rent payments end. That seems like a much more humane response than building shacks on a vacant lot and pretending it is a solution to the current crisis.

Steve Maurice, Oregon