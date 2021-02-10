 Skip to main content
Moving buses will not be simple -- Richard S. Russell
Recently I've seen several letters to the editor assuming it would be trivially easy to reroute all bus traffic off of State Street and onto other streets.

Really? Which ones?

Get out a bus-route map and try to figure that one out. Take into account that most of the surrounding streets are barely wide enough to accommodate a single car going down the middle unless you strip parking off both sides. And then where are those cars going to go?

Richard S. Russell, Madison

