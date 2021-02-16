 Skip to main content
Moving buses isn't inconsequential -- Michele Leighton
I was incensed by Sunday's letter to editor "State Street needs to become a mall," which referred to “handwringing about where the buses will go and other inconsequential things.” It was written by someone who isn't even a Madison resident.

I live in Madison, pay property taxes in Madison and -- along with thousands of others (at least pre-pandemic) -- ride Metro Transit buses to and from work on or near the Capitol Square five days every week.

I have been using Metro for my work commute for over 40 years. I do not have an opinion at this time about State Street becoming a pedestrian mall. But rerouting of Metro buses is not “inconsequential."

Yes, there should be “handwringing” about keeping public transportation in Madison logical, safe and convenient -- not only for riders, but also for bus drivers and Metro itself.

Michele Leighton, Madison

