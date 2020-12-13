Move up donors in vaccine line -- Mark Koerner

No matter how well thought out the priority list for the COVID-19 vaccine is, many people will argue it isn’t fair that one group gets priority over another -- and why not? It’s always good fun to attack whatever the experts come up with.
But rather than looking at what is fair in the abstract, perhaps we should look at the long-term effects of choosing one vaccination plan over another. We’ve had an acute shortage of organs available for transplant for as long as anyone can remember, and now we have a vaccine that millions of people want. Why not kill two birds with one stone?
In other words, after we take care of essential workers and the highly vulnerable, the people with the orange "donor" stickers on their driver’s licenses would be able to get their vaccinations before those who don’t. This might create a mad rush to the state Division of Motor Vehicles, and undoubtedly some people would change back to non-donor status after getting vaccinated. But these seem like minor problems.
Even a modest permanent boost in the supply of organs would save many lives over the long run.
Mark Koerner, Madison
