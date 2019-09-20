I oppose the F-35 proposal in its current form. But I think a third option could nicely balance many of the concerns and desires on both sides. Let's move the airport.
Having the regional airport located inside the largest city in the region is problematic and will be a growing issue as Madison expands and develops. I urge our leaders to create a regional coalition to assess what it would take. I would even support a plan to bring the F-35s here on the currently proposed timetable, with an iron clad commitment that their activities would move to the new location within 5 years (or some appropriate timeline) or be forced to cease operations.
This would nicely incentivize the Air National Guard's partnership in an airport move. I know this would be resource intensive, and I acknowledge moving the airport would still affect Wisconsinites in that new footprint. But it deserves serious analysis.
We would not be the first city to relocate its airport due to a growing footprint. The move would set us up for long-term regional growth and allow for the economic gains the F-35s are likely to bring. Let’s consider this win-win option.
Naomi Kroth, Madison