Mourn shootings and aborted life -- Patrick Hardyman

A recent editorial Wisconsin State Journal "Wisconsin's old abortion law must go" cited "significant progress" in abortion numbers in Wisconsin that had "decreased from 20,819 in 1981 to 6,430 in 2020, according to the state Department of Health Services."

Ancient abortion law absolutely must go STATE JOURNAL VIEW: Looming high court decision demands swift action from GOP-run Legislature

If you break the 2020 abortion numbers further down, that comes to approximately 123 a week and around 17 abortions performed on average each day in Wisconsin. Just a few days before the editorial was published, 19 fourth-grade school children and two teachers were gunned down in Uvalde, Texas.

The late St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979 for bringing help to suffering humanity. In part of a speech she gave at a national prayer breakfast in 1994, she made the following statement: "The greatest destroyer of peace today is abortion, because it is a war against the child, a direct killing of the innocent child."

How can we rightfully mourn and be angered by the many mass shootings and loss of innocent human life taking place in our country and yet ignore the "legal" killing of innocent unborn children in the womb?

Patrick Hardyman, Blanchardville