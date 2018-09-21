I disagree with the recent letter to the editor, "Roads are for cars not bicycles."

I cross Highway PD every morning on my bike on my way to work. At work I earn an income that pays for state upkeep of the roads. Occasionally I drive, and I pay a tax that supports upkeep of the roads. I also pay a fee for a state trail pass for bicycling.

My ride, however, not only gets me to my job. It also prevents 1/10,000 of a metric ton of carbon-dioxide from getting into the atmosphere each day. I value the lives of my yet-not-conceived and unborn grandchildren.

I push the button as I cross PD, as it turns on lights that give me safe passage. I appreciate cars stopping, and I wave a thanks. Occasionally, I blow a kiss. I also push the button to keep drivers from rear-ending other drivers. We both benefit from this system.

Until a bridge or tunnel is built, drivers and bicyclists both benefit from the current system of lights.

Erik Hofmeister, Fitchburg

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View comments