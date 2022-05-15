Mother's Day paper was disappointment -- Marie Green Ganser

Last Mother’s Day in 2021, I opened the Wisconsin State Journal to a wonderful article about a nurse whose daughters followed her into the nursing profession. It was a sweet and inspiring story of a hardworking mom who dedicated her life to taking care of babies and inspired her own daughters.

What an affront to those women who chose motherhood not to be recognized on our most important day of the year in this year's newspaper. Instead we saw the front-page article “Having children is often delayed.” Another article titled "Women tell of before, and after, Roe" featured women who chose to terminate their pregnancies.