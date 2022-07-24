Most understand, support abortion -- Elaine Strassburg

The “originalist” justices ignored the late 1700s when abortion was allowed and Benjamin Franklin published a book on self-abortions.

Abortion is also supported today by a majority who recognize:

The paramount importance of a woman’s life and health.

The inhumanity of denying abortions of non-viable fetuses or for victims of rape and incest.

Women will suffer if laws conflict with medical standards. Laws cannot foresee all the complexities of reproductive health care.

Beliefs may dictate personal behavior but not laws. Unlike Roe’s opponents, we (including people of faith) don’t regard abortion as murder but are already constrained by laws conflicting with our beliefs.

A woman’s right to choose is based on personal circumstances.

“Pro-life” must be common ground action to ensure the welfare of all children and families -- further reducing abortions. Wisconsin is among the worst in maternal and early childhood deaths.

There's been a nearly 50% decrease in abortions over 30 years, due greatly to contraceptives. Some 92% of abortions are done by the 13th week (the first trimester), increasingly by safe medication early in pregnancy.

We must vote to regain the federal right to abortion. Fifty different versions of reproductive laws are untenable.

Elaine Strassburg, Janesville