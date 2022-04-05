 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Most parents agree on goals for schools -- Holly Hart

  • 0

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.

Many parents (both conservatives and liberals) are frustrated with public schools. Some who can are leaving when concerns about a lack of learning or developmentally inappropriate practices are ignored.

Most parents want:

  • The academic and emotional welfare of students put first -- not after that of staff, administration and the district.
  • Choice and educational options without destroying public schools.
  • Topics and materials introduced at developmentally appropriate ages in ways that are not harmful to students’ emotional and psychological well-being. We don't want books or topics banned.
  • Real history taught, including slavery and the Holocaust, but not with materials containing inappropriate and graphic written or visual details.
  • Positive topics included in the 6-12 curriculum such as courage, important discoveries and less emphasis on topics such as abuse, suicide and rape.
  • K-5 students not being asked to decide their preferred gender pronouns or to discuss their “type of family” while still maintaining K-12 school staff as safe people to share concerns and questions with.
  • Personalized learning in K-8, but not at the cost of a solid foundation in reading, phonics, spelling, writing, math and science. Parents shouldn't have to provide tutors or be "at-home teachers."
  • Students held accountable for learning while being allowed to learn from mistakes and achieve competency without punitive trauma inducing discipline policies.

People are also reading…

Holly Hart, Eau Claire

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics