Most parents agree on goals for schools -- Holly Hart

Many parents (both conservatives and liberals) are frustrated with public schools. Some who can are leaving when concerns about a lack of learning or developmentally inappropriate practices are ignored.
Most parents want:
- The academic and emotional welfare of students put first -- not after that of staff, administration and the district.
- Choice and educational options without destroying public schools.
- Topics and materials introduced at developmentally appropriate ages in ways that are not harmful to students’ emotional and psychological well-being. We don't want books or topics banned.
- Real history taught, including slavery and the Holocaust, but not with materials containing inappropriate and graphic written or visual details.
- Positive topics included in the 6-12 curriculum such as courage, important discoveries and less emphasis on topics such as abuse, suicide and rape.
- K-5 students not being asked to decide their preferred gender pronouns or to discuss their “type of family” while still maintaining K-12 school staff as safe people to share concerns and questions with.
- Personalized learning in K-8, but not at the cost of a solid foundation in reading, phonics, spelling, writing, math and science. Parents shouldn't have to provide tutors or be "at-home teachers."
- Students held accountable for learning while being allowed to learn from mistakes and achieve competency without punitive trauma inducing discipline policies.
Holly Hart, Eau Claire