The First Amendment and true journalism is much more important than the State Journal's political opinion.

Fake news is the enemy of the people.

Trump is an enemy of the truth OUR VIEW: Rather than fight the facts, president should respect vital role of press

The media continues to miss the mark when defining this mantra. To those of us who support President Donald Trump, it's clear the media does not fairly represent the conservative or Republican view. Telling lies is not the primary definition of "Fake news." Telling only one side of the story is the definition most of us use, and we continually see evidence of this bias.

Subscribe to Breaking News Get breaking stories sent to you as they develop * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Sign up!

Don’t call yourself a journalist until you can fairly represent the good things President Trump has done. Until then, the media is nothing more than a propaganda machine and the enemy of truth. The media is an enemy of the Trump supporter when it continually ignores the good and slants the bad.

We the people value the First Amendment power of the press more than you know, but we have seen that most of the media is not journalism, it is propaganda.

Bruce Kimball, McFarland