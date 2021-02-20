Most must pay for health insurance -- Julie Fera

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws a Mendota Marsh about Tuesday's primary election.

In response to last Sunday's letter to the editor "Act 10 affected hospital workers," the pre-Act 10 world that UW Hospital and Clinic employees lived in was a true blessing for them. Act 10 just put those health care workers into the same situation as the rest of us.

I, too, am a hospital health care employee and, guess what, I have always had to pay monthly insurance premiums. I have always had a deductible to meet, office visits with a copay, and procedures subject to co-insurance. Welcome to the real world of health insurance that most people of all professions pay for.

In other words, those of us who are caring for COVID-19 patients are no more exempt than anyone else from the state of our country's health care.

We chose the jobs that we do and should also feel fortunate to actually have health insurance benefits and be able to pay for them. Many around us are without both jobs and insurance.

Don't whine that you no longer have a job with free insurance. Be appreciative that you once did.

Julie Fera, Rio