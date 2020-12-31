Most don't want political hard ball -- Tom Blau

State Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, former gubernatorial candidate Mike McCabe and others Democrats suggest Gov. Tony Evers should play hardball with state Republicans.

In response, I say that if Evers chooses to do so, he should choose the issue he wishes to hang his hat on carefully.

Remember, Democrats control just one of our three branches of government. It will be years before Democrats make headway in the judicial and legislative branches. "Kicking (Republicans) in the nuts," as suggested by McCabe, or turning a blind eye to mere "minor parole violations," as suggested by Roys, might sway an electorate tired of polarizing actions -- say 30,000 more of them -- to vote Republican in 2022.

I pray that Wisconsin is tired of partisan politics -- in villainizing political opponents. Democrats will hold the executive branch and make inroads in the other two when they look to govern from the middle. The one issue worth going all in on is redistricting. Fifty-five of Wisconsin's 72 counties, representing 83% of Wisconsin's population, have passed resolutions in favor of "fair maps."