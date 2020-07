Most don't notice white privilege -- John Niesen

I enjoyed reading Tuesday’s letter to the editor "Whiteness hasn't felt like privilege" mostly because it expressed how easy it is for white folks to miss the privileges we enjoy.

That is the sneaky thing about white privilege. It is like oxygen. Its omnipresence makes it un-noticeable. We breathe it in, but we never really notice it is there.

The author cites how he did not get the job he sought in the 1970s as an example, but he misses ways his life probably would have been different without whiteness: education, getting into that college, living in a mostly white community, his interactions with law and authority and how he grew as a child to perceive himself and the world around him. Had he been Black, how would the entire trajectory of his life differ?

He mentions shame. The goal is not to make white folks feel ashamed of ourselves, but to be aware of the liberties we take for granted that others do not.

A good read on white privilege is Tim Wise’s book, "White Like Me." The author discovers what privileges he has enjoyed throughout his life and decides he wants to do something right and fair for his fellow humans.