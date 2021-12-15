Most Catholics OK with Roe v. Wade -- Linda Pils

When John F. Kennedy ran for president, people were worried that he’d answer to the Vatican rather than to the Constitution of the United States. That was not an issue then, but I believe it is an issue now, when so many members of the Supreme Court are theologically conservative Catholics.
I am concerned that they are led by the Conference of Catholic Bishops instead of the Constitution of the United States. I am worried about what they will do with challenges to Roe v. Wade, which gives women a legal right to an abortion. Most Catholics and most adults in the United States agree with that legal right.
There have always been abortions. The question before the Supreme Court is not if women will have abortions. The question is whether women will have medically safe abortions performed by a doctor, or will we have to rely on a hack in a dark alley?
It is ironic to see placards stating “My body, my choice” while decrying the government’s order to wear a mask or get vaccinated. Yet when it comes to women’s bodies, we have no choice. When we’ve been brutalized by a rapist or sexually abused by a family member, then young girls and women will have no rights at all.