Most Americans support abortion -- Sue Heintz

On May 14, Indivisible Sauk Prairie held a rally on the Highway 12 bridge in Sauk City. Our rally was part of a mass mobilization for reproductive freedom supporters across the country on that day.

It was a wonderfully positive experience with around 55 people of all ages attending, including three sets of multigenerational families. Some were from as far away as Prairie du Chien and Illinois.

Most driving by were supportive, with constant waving and honking. This reflects that a large majority of Americans want abortion to be legal and safe. A Gallup poll in May 2021 showed 80% of Americans support abortion in all or most cases.

The leaked draft of the U.S. Supreme Court opinion that could overturn Roe v. Wade shows us that Republicans have packed the Supreme Court with extremists who don’t share our values. Confidence in the U.S. Supreme Court continues to fall.

Indivisible Sauk Prairie will continue to stand up for progressive American values, including abortion justice and reproductive freedoms. To contact us or receive our newsletter, email indivisiblesaukpr@gmail.com. Also, like us on Facebook.

Sue Heintz, Lodi