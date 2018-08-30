At a time when the Catholic Church desperately needs healing, I am completely dismayed at Bishop Robert Morlino's eagerness to jump into the fray created by Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano's extremely questionable demand that Pope Francis resign.
As leader of the Madison diocese, shouldn't the bishop's role be to foster an atmosphere of open mindedness? If Morlino wasn't so biased against the press, he might have read reports in Crux and the National Catholic Reporter that bring to light the flaws in Vigano's rants.
Robert Crawford, Sun Prairie