More voters don't like government -- Mark Koerner
More voters don't like government -- Mark Koerner

In the aftermath of the recent electoral upheaval, Democrats in Congress have turned on each other: The moderates blame the leftists, and the leftists blame the moderates.

What both factions fail to realize is that many of their party’s problems stem from a growing distrust of government at all levels. It doesn’t matter whether the issue is mask mandates, climate change, gun control or school funding -- voters are increasingly skeptical that government can do much good. At best, the theory goes, the government will just waste taxpayer money on ill-conceived schemes. A darker view has it that the bureaucrats and politicians have a master plan to take away our freedoms bit by bit.

Many Republican politicians are only too happy to see this narrative play out, as theirs has become the party of passive government. The Democrats, however, still want government to do big things -- and it’s hard to do anything at all using an instrument that more and more voters increasingly loathe. But rather than admitting that they need to restore faith in government, the tendency is to accuse Republican voters of being anti-science, anti-education or marionettes of the gun lobby.

Maybe. But maybe they’re just anti-government.

Mark Koerner, Madison

