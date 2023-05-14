I am noticing Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, citing Martin Luther King Jr. in his efforts to decry the existence of equity and diversity programs at University of Wisconsin System schools.

It seems like Vos and his Republican echo chamber know one quote from King about a future where his daughters live “in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” Yay for knowing one quote. But reciting one set of words does not give the whole picture.

King stood for things that Vos and the echo chamber fear. King argued for a guaranteed annual income. He fought for a broader distribution of wealth. He blamed institutions of government and law enforcement and education for perpetuating injustices. King spoke eloquently and clearly about how being Black in America meant living in a world that was stacked against you. He spoke of reasons why there need to be such things as diversity programs.

I’ll start listening to Vos when he is able to speak more to King’s entire body of work.

John Niesen, Middleton

