At a recent local gathering, several ladies were wearing T-shirts with the saying #WalkAway. I asked about their shirts, and they said they are wearing them to show they have left the political left because of the way they were treated and lied to. This makes good sense.
Just recently, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the voters in her district would vote for a glass of water if it had a "D" on it. Along with being dismissive, this shows the speaker believes her voters have no brain power.
Recently, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders indicated he supported a nearly 80% estate tax on some Americans. First they take your vote, then take your money -- this is the Democratic Party way.
More voters should take a hard look at this party that pretends to be for the little person and the working person. More people should move right to #WalkAway.
Richard Wood, Cottage Grove