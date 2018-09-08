I don't think the writer of Sunday's letter to the editor "Don't blame isolated event on climate" made a valid comparison between people who use cold days as evidence that the climate isn't changing and people who use the recent rain in Dane County as evidence that it is.
For every record low temperature that is set, there are now two record high temperatures. It used to be balanced. Let that sink in. The planet is heating up.
On the other hand, when people say that extreme rain is what we can expect more of with climate change, they're right. Extreme rain is on the increase, just like drought, wildfires and strong hurricanes.
Let's not waste time arguing about the facts. We need to do something on the national scale, now.
I'm grateful that U.S. Reps. Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay, and Ron Kind, D-LaCrosse, have joined the House Climate Solutions Caucus. They're studying market-based solutions, such as carbon fee and dividend. We should encourage them in their work.
Just think, if we can do something significant about climate change, we'll have more time to argue about other stuff.
Steve Lewis, Fitchburg