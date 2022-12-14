More probes won't solve problems -- Tom Andres

The lack of integrity of our political leadership rears its head again as I listen to the goals of a number of congressional representatives who want to have a thorough investigation of Hunter Biden.

I am amazed leaders would put their energy, time and attention toward further investigation when our nation is facing serious issues they are elected to address. Do they find that political and public grandstanding is the right thing to do? Why not address the issues of infrastructure improvement, cyber security, alternative energy sources, homelessness, climate issues, veteran support and affordable housing. Instead they are spending their time calling for money from big-time donors and trying to plan ways to retain their power.

The more I read about their agenda, the more I find it disgusting and selfish. Try reading former President Dwight D. Eisenhower's prayer at his inauguration. It would be a good place for them to start, and perhaps we could again be proud of our congressional leaders.

It is time that our leaders represent all of us: the underprivileged, the poor, the common citizen, not just the so-called "privileged."

Tom Andres, Merrimac

The Mendota Marsh collection