More oral antiviral drugs would help -- Mark Dunavan

There is no question that COVID-19 vaccine development and implementation has saved countless lives during the pandemic. That said, I believe it is an unnecessary gamble to focus almost exclusively on the vaccine to the detriment of early treatment at home. This includes a cocktail of antiviral drugs that has demonstrated success with many infected individuals.

Patients, families and doctors are perturbed by the lack of support in this area coming from the federal regulatory agencies such as the National Institute of Health, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This would particularly be the case of application of therapeutics when the patient is first diagnosed with COVID-19 infection. In retrospect, the adoption of a late-illness hospitalization model was a costly mistake.

In lieu of public health bureaucrats who tend to be exposed to political influences and make same-size-fits-all decisions for the entire populace, it would be preferable to allow physicians on the front lines to make early treatment decisions based on their experiences dealing with the disease.

Mark Dunavan, McFarland