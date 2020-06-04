More officers may have stopped riots -- Steve Chomor

While we recognize we have deep-seated societal inequities and must continue to work on these, we cannot allow anarchy to rule the day. We must protect our businesses and community treasures, such as the Overture Center.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

After witnessing the destruction which took place throughout our nation recently, we should have been better prepared for similar events to occur here. The main problem with our preparedness was that we did not have enough law enforcement officers. If we had had law enforcement in sufficient numbers, we would have been able to overwhelm and stop the protesters, prevent destruction and arrest those agitators who refused to stand down.

If we didn’t have enough officers locally, we should have requested supplementation from the National Guard. If we allow this violence and destruction to go unchecked, where will it stop? Would the mayor and police chief have acted differently, if the mob was attacking their house?

We should have been ready for this scenario.

Steve Chomor, Waunakee