On Jan. 20, 1961, President John F. Kennedy said in his inauguration address: “And so, my fellow Americans: Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.” I heard his message and volunteered to serve in the U.S. Army. I was sent to Korea for one year -- 1962-63. I was not a hero, but I had top secret security clearance.

The Korean people were eight years removed from being occupied by the communists. They knew what freedom was. They were poor and could not afford flags of any kind, but they treated us kindly and with respect. We felt appreciated.

Recently, my wife and I traveled to the beaches of Normandy, France. The D-Day invasion was 79 years ago. Individual French homes fly the American flag to show appreciation for our troops and our sacrifices. Why can’t more people in the Madison area fly an American flag at home -- particularly on days honoring our military?

I volunteered three years of my professional salary and experience, and I am proud to fly the American Flag at our home. I stand at attention and salute whenever the national anthem is played. What we did in other countries (for freedom) is appreciated overseas. I wish it was recognized more at home.

Gary Peterson, Madison