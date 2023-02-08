A comment from the Jan. 30 column "Being in the middle isn't secret to success" stuck out to me. It was about the value of bipartisanship: "Being good at politics, and caring deeply about particular policies, is more important to political achievement than occupying perceived middle ground."

This quote could apply to Wisconsin's leader of the Progressive Movement Robert M. "Fighting Bob" La Follette, who received a plaque to his statue at the state Capitol in Madison recently.

It matters which policies a politician cares about. In La Follette's case, it was corrupt political leaders influenced by powerful business monopolies -- railroads mostly. His politics was speaking truth to power on behalf of the common people of Wisconsin.

One of his great achievements was the Wisconsin Idea, as noted on the plaque, to connect the expertise at the University of Wisconsin to practical purpose in industry across the state, mostly farming at the time.

La Follette did so much more in Wisconsin and as a U.S. senator, which needs to be taught in state schools and colleges. The plaque on his statue is 50 years late. People of Wisconsin need to know what a great leader he was and how his life's work impacts them today. There is good reason his statue sits at the Capitol.

Bob Hunt, Lodi

