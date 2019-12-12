More highway lanes won't reduce traffic -- Peter Anderson

How many times did Peanut's Lucy pull up the football before Charlie Brown could kick it?
No matter how many times you guessed, the Department of Transportation has more often claimed that adding more lanes to suburban roads relieves congestion. (Remember when the Beltline was supposed to mark the southern limit of urban development?)
Adding more lanes only induces more subdivisions whose commuters quickly overwhelm the new capacity -- sometimes before the new concrete is laid.
For the past 20 years, some officials have been angling to build a second Beltline south of Madison and a northern Beltline, devastating the urban core to create a circular city around its lakes. This would massively increase greenhouse gases -- a controversial subject that demands a new environmental impact statement.
Conceivably, one thing that a new lane on the Beltline could be used for, without such adverse impacts, would be as a high-occupancy vehicle lane. This would encourage a shift away from just one person riding in every 2 tons of aluminum and steel. An environment impact statement would describe how these options would impact our environment.
Peter Anderson, Madison