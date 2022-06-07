 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

More guns make policing dangerous -- Lisa Kass

In response to Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police President Ryan Windorff's May 22 column, "Kleefisch will add officers, fight light sentences," take a good look at who you are supporting.

Under former Gov. Scott Walker and Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch's administration, gun rights were expanded, resulting in more guns on the street. Access to guns has become easier for people who should not have them. One of Kleefisch's latest proposal would allow concealed carry without permits.

When law enforcement responds to calls of shots being fired, how do they know who is carrying? This puts the officers the WFOP represents in more jeopardy. During the Kleefisch administration, crime rates were high. One thing that contributed were the budget cuts to local municipalities. These cuts were necessary for the tax cuts given to Kleefisch’s donors. Isn’t this the true meaning of defunding the police?

Which of Kleefisch’s policies prevent gun violence? Hiring more police does nothing to curb the easy access to ammunition. It’s great when police respond, but wouldn’t it be better if there were less situations to which police have to respond?

Lisa Kass, Madison 

