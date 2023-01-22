More gas appliance should face bans -- Dave Searles

This is in response to the Jan. 15 letter to editor "Nanny state wants to ban our stoves."
Actually, electric convection kitchen stoves are more efficient for cooking, good for the environment and safer. A number of communities in California have banned gas hookups for kitchen stoves, forcing homes and restaurants to go to electric convection kitchen stoves. They have raved about them. They found that they were better to cook on and more efficient, and their families or restaurant employees are healthier.
Along with gas kitchen stoves, gas hot water heaters and gas laundry dryers need to be banned. They have a similar effect on health and are unsafe. One of the first questions asked after a fire by a fire inspector or marshal is whether the home had a gas hot-water heater, a gas laundry dryer and/or a gas kitchen stove.
Dave Searles, Brodhead