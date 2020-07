More cops won't stop gun violence -- Julia Stanley

In response to the State Journal's July 15 editorial, “Scary gunfire is unacceptable and must end,” I am struck by the Journal’s proposal to address the problem of gunfire by with a strong police presence.

We have continually heard from our community members of color that more police is never a solution. Why are we all standing downstream and arguing about the appropriate response to gun violence, rather than walking upstream together and realizing that Madison and Wisconsin could more sustainably resolve this problem with common sense gun laws?

Since 2009, gun deaths have increased 28% in Wisconsin. This is higher than an 18% increase nationwide. Four out of five Wisconsinites support laws requiring background checks before purchasing a gun, and many support a "red flag" or extreme risk law.

These measures would be a step towards decreasing access and availability of guns in our community. The cost of gun violence -- on municipal budgets and health systems, not to mention people’s lives -- is too much to continue offering inadequate solutions.

Julia Stanley, Madison